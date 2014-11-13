The Tech Industry's Gender Gap Problem In One Photo

Want to get a clear idea of the gender gap in the tech industry? Attend a tech conference.

The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Bensinger tweeted out a picture of the lines for the bathroom at this year’s AWS reInvent conference:

No line on the left for the women’s room at #AWSreInvent conference. pic.twitter.com/3J5C1HoF8O

— Greg Bensinger (@GregBensinger) November 12, 2014

Amazon itself just recently released its diversity data, and the numbers paint a pretty homogeneous picture: only 37% of Amazon’s employees are women.

Not that Amazon’s alone. The workforces of Twitter, Yahoo, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, and Pinterest show similar patterns.

