The 7 Biggest Myths Debunked By Tech Companies To Serve Their Own Needs

Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage of ‘MythBusters’

MythBusters isn’t just a popular show on Discovery Channel.



Increasingly, enterprise tech vendors are getting in on the myth-busting fun, too.

Only when they debunk popular beliefs, there is usually an ulterior motive.

For example: Tech companies that want customers to buy their products will sometimes try to “debunk” myths about competitors’ products that have good reputations.

Sometimes, companies try to get customers to buy high-end products by arguing that buying cheaper ones could lead to unforeseen problems.

These tactics aren’t immoral or wrong — they all fall under the umbrella of corporate marketing. But that doesn’t mean it’s not easy to spot when vendors are speaking out in self-serving ways.

