66% Of Tech Execs Say Industry Will Recover Before The Economy

57% of tech industry executives believe that the economy will recover next year, and 66% believe that the tech industry will recover faster than the economy, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing a KPMG survey of senior executives at 130 tech companies.



WSJ: 80 per cent of tech companies said that business conditions will be better a year from now, according to a survey of senior executives at 130 tech companies by consulting firm KPMG. 70-eight per cent of these executives said that they expected revenue to rise next year, and 72% expected increased profits.

This is not just Silicon Valley blue sky optimism. As The Journal points out, many tech companies make components like microchips and engineering technology, that manufacturers order ahead of time, so that they can have their products out in the market in time for the recovery.

Image: Chris Breeze

