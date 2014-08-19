No Google. No Netflix. No iPhone. This Is What Tech Was Like In 1994

20 years ago, your smartphone wasn’t even a twinkle in Steve Jobs’s eye.
Nevertheless, 1994 was a momentous year for the tech industry.
It was the year the World Wide Web was born, a.k.a. the Internet as we know it today.
There were no smartphones, no iPads, no flat-screen TVs … and, imagine this, no Google, no Netflix, no Dropbox.
We’ve put together a reminder of how far we’ve come since then.
Cells phones were available but expensive. No touchscreens. Here's one from Ericsson. The battery was as big as the phone.
In 1994, Steve Jobs was still running NeXT Software, formerly NeXT Computer. This is the actual NeXT PC that Berners-Lee used to invent the Web, and host the first web pages.
This is Microsoft's very first web page in 1994. Because it had a picture, it took a long time to load.
Instead of the Web, most people used paid, dial-up online services like AOL. You paid for every minute you used it.
You couldn't stream movies online, or even get Netflix through the mail. You went to the video store instead.
