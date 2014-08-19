No Google. No Netflix. No iPhone. This Is What Tech Was Like In 1994

20 years ago, your smartphone wasn’t even a twinkle in Steve Jobs’s eye.

Nevertheless, 1994 was a momentous year for the tech industry.

It was the year the World Wide Web was born, a.k.a. the Internet as we know it today.

There were no smartphones, no iPads, no flat-screen TVs … and, imagine this, no Google, no Netflix, no Dropbox.

We’ve put together a reminder of how far we’ve come since then.

