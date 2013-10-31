We Love These Clever, Tech-Themed Halloween Costumes

Break out your Mac-o-lanterns, guys — it’s Halloween time.

We’ve spotted costumes that range from the hopelessly cliche to the unnecessarily sexy, but we wanted to track down the ones with the best techie spin.

We tracked down 10 creative, technology themed outfits that range from startup imitations to shout-outs to our favourite game sensations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.