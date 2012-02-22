Tech Guy Tells His Wife He Wants To Live Forever

You may remember the topic of the Singularity being discussed in a Time magazine feature last year, in which inventor Raymond Kurzweil said that 2045 is the year humans will merge with machines.



I was over at my friend’s place this weekend. He works for a major tech company. He told his wife he believes in the Singularity and people he works with believes in the Singularity. He wants to live long enough until he can be uploaded to the machine.

She rolled her eyes and said that he always says that.

The Singularity is the closest thing to a tech person’s religion. Some sources have called it a cult, a way for rich people to achieve immortality through technology. Those who believe in the Singularity think we humans will create machines that are smarter than humans — and enter a post-human era.

In fact, Google cofounder Sergey Brin sometimes talks about God when he talks about Google’s direction. Brin previously told Technology Review that “the perfect search engine would be like the mind of God.” His partner Larry Page helped launch Singularity University in 2008, which was set up to teach disruptive technologies to future leaders. Also, early Facebook investor Peter Thiel is an advisor for Singularity Institute for Artificial Intelligence.

Here’s my translation of the conversation I overheard:

