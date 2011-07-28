Tech Is Getting Wrecked

Photo: Dennis Jarvis

The big loser of the day is the NASDAQ, which is down 2.0%.Obviously that means tech is getting killed.



The big loser of the day is Juniper Networks, which is down 20% after posting bad earnings and a bad outlook.

Juniper is down 20%

Cisco is down 3.4%

Corning is down 6.6%

Apple is off 2.2%

NetApp is down 4.5%

Dell down 2.8%

Oracle off 3.2%

