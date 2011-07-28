Tech Is Getting Wrecked

The big loser of the day is the NASDAQ, which is down 2.0%.Obviously that means tech is getting killed.

The big loser of the day is Juniper Networks, which is down 20% after posting bad earnings and a bad outlook.

  • Juniper is down 20%
  • Cisco is down 3.4%
  • Corning is down 6.6%
  • Apple is off 2.2%
  • NetApp is down 4.5%
  • Dell down 2.8%
  • Oracle off 3.2%

