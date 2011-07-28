Tech Is Getting Wrecked

Photo: Dennis Jarvis
The big loser of the day is the NASDAQ, which is down 2.0%.Obviously that means tech is getting killed.
The big loser of the day is Juniper Networks, which is down 20% after posting bad earnings and a bad outlook.
- Juniper is down 20%
- Cisco is down 3.4%
- Corning is down 6.6%
- Apple is off 2.2%
- NetApp is down 4.5%
- Dell down 2.8%
- Oracle off 3.2%
