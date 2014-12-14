These Are 17 Of Our Favourite Gadgets From The 1990s

The holidays are here.

And that means going home and visiting the family. Which of course leads to opening up the photo album and seeing some blasts from the past.

In honour of that nostalgic feeling, we’re taking a look back at our favourite gadgets from the 1990s, the decade when the World Wide Web started changing our lives. Back then, our flannel was loose, our jeans were high-waisted, and our tech gadgets were cool.

After watching 'Home Alone 2,' everyone wanted a Talkboy. This little gadget let you record and playback whatever you wanted, plus speed up or slow down recordings to make yourself sound ridiculous. Check out this old Talkboy commercial. It didn't matter that your Sony Discman would skip despite its anti-shock protection, you loved it all the same. Your Easy Bake Oven let you pretend you knew how to bake stuff without any of the liability of using a real stove. Sure, we forgot to feed them occasionally, but there was no digital pet better than a Tamagotchi (sorry Nano Pets). The popularity of mobile phones went bananas in the '90s. Of course, most were huge and chunky, including the ones made famous by Zack Morris in 'Saved By The Bell.' Nintendo released the Game Boy Colour in 1998, and it changed the way we played handheld video games. After the original Sony PlayStation was released in 1994, video games became more mainstream and Crash became everyone's favourite bandicoot. After Walkmans lost their touch and before MP3 players were cool, Sony's MiniDisc player let you play up to 80 minutes of music. Sony killed the MiniDisc player off in 2013. The Girltech Password Journal was a thing of beauty because it allowed you to lock snoops out of your diary with a voice recognition password. If you were a business person in the late '90s, chances are you had a PalmPilot to make appointments, store contacts, and send messages. Tiger Games released HitClips in 1999. Each could only play about a minute of any song, but that was just enough of the chorus of Britney's '... Baby One More Time' to listen to endlessly.

