The holidays are here.

And that means going home and visiting the family. And that means opening up the photo album, and seeing some blasts from the past.

In honour of that nostalgic feeling, we’re taking a look back at our favourite gadgets from the 1990s.

We will always celebrate the 1990s as the time when the world wide web really started changing our lives.

Back then, our flannel was loose, our jeans were high-waisted, and our tech gadgets were cool.

Here are some techie gizmos and toys that we miss dearly.

After watching Home Alone 2, everyone wanted a Talkboy. This little gadget let you record and playback whatever you wanted, plus speed up or slow down recordings to make yourself sound ridiculous. Check out this old Talkboy commercial. It didn't matter that your Sony Discman would skip despite its anti-shock protection, you loved it all the same. Sure, we forgot to feed them occasionally, but there was no digital pet better than a Tamagotchi (sorry Nano Pets). (OK, so we've heard that Tamagotchis are coming back, but there's no way that the new version will be as good as the original.) After the original Sony PlayStation was released in 1994, video games became more mainstream and Crash became everyone's favourite bandicoot. The Girltech Password Journal was a thing of beauty because it allowed you to lock snoops out of your diary with a voice recognition password. The popularity of mobile phones went bananas in the 90s. Of course, most were huge and chunky, including the ones made famous by Zack Morris in Saved By The Bell. If you were a business person in the late 90s, chances are you had a PalmPilot to make appointments, store contacts, and send messages. Tiger Games released HitClips in 1999. Each could only play about a minute of any song, but that was just enough of the chorus of Britney's '...Baby One More Time' to listen to endlessly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.