16 Tech Gadgets From The 1980s That We Want Back Right Now

Sure, the 1980s had some downsides (the haircuts! the leg warmers! all that neon!).
But scrunchied-ponytails aside, it was also a decade of technological strides and advances — and some totally awesome gadgets.
From the actually groundbreaking to the simply fun, there are definitely some gizmos that we wish were still around today.
You can't talk about '80s tech without mentioning the Sony Walkman. The TPS-L2 model even had two headphone jacks for social listening.
We loved the ZX Spectrum, a personal home computer that featured classics like Atic Atac and Manic Miner.
Sure, Armatron couldn't do all that much, but this crane-like robot still seemed high-tech at the time.
Yes, we can watch 'House Of Cards' on our tablets these days, but everything would be cooler on the teeny-tiny screen of the Epson ET-10 Pocket TV.
Teddy Ruxpin, the odd but endearing talking stuffed bear, was the best-selling toy of 1985 and 1986 and fine, we'll admit it, we kind of miss him.
In the age of the smartwatch, sometimes we just long for the simpler times of the good, old fashioned Casio C-80 Calculator Watch.
Atari's consoles hit the market in the '70s, but Ms. Pac-Man, Space Invaders, and half of our other favourite games were pure '80s gold.
*Clap on! (CLAP, CLAP) Clap off! (CLAP, CLAP)* The Clapper let us deal with the lights while always remaining on the comfort of our couches.
The 8-bit Commadore 64 home computer came with a graphics and sound card better than anything else on the market at the time. True fans might remember a catchy ad: 'Are you keeping up with the Commodore? 'Cause the Commodore is keeping up with you.'
The 8-bit Commadore 64 home computer came with a graphics and sound card better than anything else on the market at the time. True fans might remember a catchy ad: 'Are you keeping up with the Commodore? 'Cause the Commodore is keeping up with you.'
'80s parents loved Texas Instrument's Speak and Spell because it was educational. '80s kids loved it for its awesome congratulatory voice.
We'll be forever grateful to VHS for giving us the previously impossible thrill of watching a movie or a TV show on our schedule, not the networks'. (And now we have nowhere to play our 'Rainbow Brite' tapes.)
Pagers and beepers started getting more mainstream in the '80s and gave us the perfect way to screen phone calls. This pic is from a hilarious commercial.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.