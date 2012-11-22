The Biggest Tech Flops Of 2012

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

This year saw surprisingly few big, fat failures from tech companies.Normally when we put together a list of the biggest tech flops of the year it’s not all that hard to come up with a list. This year was a bit harder than in the past.



Perhaps tech companies —we’re looking at you, Google — are getting smarter about launching products?

But, just because some companies are better at not screwing up, it doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of flops. Here’s our list of the biggest flops in tech for 2012.

In general, we try to keep our list focused on companies or products that launched and failed in the last twelve months.

