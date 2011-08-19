Crappy Products That Lasted Longer Than The HP TouchPad

Photo: Business Insider Illustration

After just a month and a half on the market — 49 days, to be exact — HP is giving up the TouchPad and its mobile OS, WebOS.The tablet was no iPad killer, selling just 25,000 units for Best Buy over the 49 days it was on their shelves.



Where does this put the TouchPad in the pantheon of tech flops? Well, it lasted one day longer than the Microsoft Kin phones, another recent flop.

So it’s not the worst flop ever.

And, in fairness to HP, the TouchPad wasn’t that bad. It was rough around the edges, but those could have been smoothed in the coming months. It just didn’t really do anything better than the iPad, which means it’s just like every other tablet out there.

In honour of the TouchPad’s death, we’re revisiting our list of tech flops that last longer than the Kin. Since, the TouchPad lasted about the same time as the Kin, the list holds up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.