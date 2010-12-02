The 15 Biggest Flops In Tech For 2010

With 2010 about to draw to a close, we’re taking a look back at some of the big products and moves in tech that just didn’t work out.
Google had more flops in 2010, by our count, than any other company. (Microsoft is second.)
While it might be embarrassing for Google to have all these failures, it’s also encouraging. It shows the company is willing to take big swings. And if it misses, it just shuts down the product and moves on. It’s better to swing and miss than to strike out looking.
Google made a bid to shake up the mobile phone industry by selling its Nexus One phone directly to consumers. While the phone was nice, the sales were not. Google killed the project after a few months.
Palm was supposed to take on the iPhone with its Pre phone. Instead, it fell flat on its face. It put itself up for sale this year, and HP bought it for $1.2 billion.
When Hot Potato launched there was a lot of buzz around the company. Our own Dan Frommer even thought it could be the next Twitter. WRONG. It never gained much of a following and eventually sold to Facebook, an outcome Fred Wilson described as a 'high flying' entrepreneur 'crashing to the ground.'
AOL's attempt at McContent has not gone well. We don't hear a thing about it anymore. It had a big moment during South By Southwest when it planned on trying to interview all the musicians performing. CEO Tim Armstrong was 'horrified' when he saw the end product. He called out the Seed team, and AOL in general, for doing crappy work.
Research In Motion needed to get back some ground from Apple's iPhone and Google's Android, which have stolen a lot of its thunder. The Torch arrived. It was just another sorta crappy BlackBerry.
Overall, it was a great year for Twitter. But it did have one big faceplant -- Early Bird, it's attempt at daily deals. Twitter gave Early Bird a go for a few months but decided it wasn't working so it pulled the plug.
The early reviews of Google TV aren't good. It appears to be complicated and unnecessary. Maybe next year Google gets it right?
There was a time when Gowalla was neck and neck with Foursquare. That time is long gone. We hardly hear about it at all anymore.
It's not just Google that can't master social. Apple also struggles. Ping was launched to much fanfare, but it has utterly failed to gain traction.
TechCrunch's Michael Arrington had a good idea -- make a dead simple web surfing tablet for under $250. Execution wasn't as good (or simple) as the idea. The Crunchpad struggled to make it to market. When it was finally ready this year, Arrington and his partner Fusion Garage blew up at each other, and it went to court.
The CrunchPad became the JooJoo, selling for $600 AFTER Apple announced the iPad. Needless to say, the JooJoo was not a hot seller, and Fusion Garage is trying to figure out plan b.
Yahoo burned $100 million on an ad campaign to get people visiting (and staying with) Yahoo. It hasn't worked. Yahoo technically started the campaign at the end of 2009, but it was in 2010 that we saw how little impact it really had. And arguably, the 'It's Y!ou' is a metaphor for all the struggles Yahoo has had in 2010. After all, private equity is circling the company thinking about taking it private.
Google took another stab at making a social network. And yet again it flamed out with little impact. Google Buzz did nothing to make the company more 'social.'
Oof. Just days before Steve Jobs introduced the iPad, Steve Ballmer stood on stage at CES proudly showing off a few tablets. We have yet to see a single one in the wild. The HP Slate, which was played up more than any of the others was recently released as an enterprise-only tablet, an admission that it would never challenge the iPad.
This is a historic flop. Microsoft spent $500 million to acquire Danger, the mobile company behind the Sidekick. Most of the team defected, but those that stuck around were helping with the Kin phones, which launched on April 12. Just 79 days later Microsoft pulled the plug on the phones. On the plus side, at least Microsoft didn't continue flushing money down the toilet on the Kin. It knew when to say when.
