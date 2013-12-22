Tech Myths That People Keeping Falling For

There are certain tech stories and tips that show up over and over again. People tweet them, post them on Facebook, offer them as advice.

Sometimes they are totally baloney but we still fall for them.

Sometimes they are true and they sound like baloney.

So here’s a test: Can you spot the a tech myth from the tech fact?

Take this short quiz to find out.

