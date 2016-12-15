Tech executives arrive for the big meeting with Trump

Trump to tech leaders: “You’re doing well right now and I’m very honored by the bounce…so right now everybody in this room has to like me” pic.twitter.com/LNhvHg31Wq

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) December 14, 2016

Silicon Valley’s most powerful executives will meet with president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, and they have all arrived at Trump Tower.

The meeting marks the first major summit between technology leaders and Trump, who has had a shaky relationship with the tech industry and who publicly criticised companies like Apple and Amazon while running for office.

The CEOs of the three most valuable public American companies by market cap, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft are included in the meeting with Trump.

The combined market caps of the companies attending Wednesday’s meeting total to over $3 trillion.

Here are the executives we’ve spotted in the Trump Tower lobby:

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk:

IBM CEO Ginny Rometty:

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella:

Alphabet Chairman Eric Schmidt and Alphabet CEO Larry Page:

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg:

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich:



Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins:

Apple CEO Tim Cook:

An Apple spokesperson told Business Insider that Cook is currently meeting with Trump and other tech executives, but he was not spotted in the Trump Tower lobby.

Facebook director Peter Thiel:

Thiel is also attending the meeting, along with Vice President Pence.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz:

She was spotted this morning taking the elevator up Trump Tower, and already left shortly before 1 p.m.

Safra Catz leaving Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/GbAUqhmIWU

— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 14, 2016

But she returned later:

Cook and Musk will also hang around after the roundtable for a separate and subsequent meeting with Trump, the transition team tells Business Insider.

The Washington Post reports there is no formal agenda for the meeting but that Silicon Valley leaders expect to break the ice with the new administration.

The invites were distributed to top tech companies and the meeting “is going to be a dog pile,” according to a person with knowledge of the meeting.

Silicon Valley chronicler Kara Swisher writes at Recode that Trump’s team, and transition official Peter Thiel, had a hard time convincing some of these executives to attend:

“Now I know from those close to the process that Thiel — the big Silicon Valley money man who is also on the Facebook board — and others helping Trump reach out to the tech community had a hard time convincing them to attend. And I know that tech leaders probably had little choice in accepting the invitation, even if they wanted to decline, opting to engage now even if they later oppose Trump.”

This is a developing news story and this post will be updated as more information comes in. Business Insider has a correspondent at Trump Tower. Click here to refresh.

You can stream the Trump Tower video feed on CSPAN.

Additional reporting by Steve Kovach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.