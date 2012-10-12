Larry Page Bumps Mark Zuckerberg Off The Top Of Fortune's '40 Under 40' List

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Fortune just released its 40 Under 40 list.26 techies claimed 18 spots on the list (some were ties), and filled the top five spots.



Larry Page, cofounder and CEO of Google, ranked No. 1 on the list and beat out Mark Zuckerberg, who’s been at the top for two years running.

In 2009, Page shared the top spot with Google cofounder Sergey Brin. At the time, they were part of a management troika with Eric Schmidt But Brin has ceded the spotlight to Page to focus on special projects.

Other high-profile people in the tech industry who made the list include:

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, dropped down to No. 2 after his company’s bumpy IPO.

Marissa Mayer, president and CEO of Yahoo, came in at No. 3.

Sergey Brin, cofounder of Google, and Jack Dorsey, cofounder and CEO of Square, tied for fourth place.

Salar Kamangar, SVP of YouTube and Video at Google, ranked as No. 15.

Brian Chesky, cofounder and CEO of Airbnb, came in at No. 17.

Ben Silbermann, cofounder and CEO of Pinterest and Kevin Systrom, cofounder of Instagram, tied for 18th place.

