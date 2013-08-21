11 Selfies From Some Of The Most Powerful Execs In Tech

Jack Dorsey/Vine The biggest selfie offender in tech is Square founder Jack Dorsey.

Sometimes, it just makes sense to take a selfie.

Even executives running the biggest, buzziest tech companies have taken time out of their day to pose for their own camera. Thanks to Snapchat and Instagram, the rate of selfie-taking is only increasing.

Here are the selfies of some of the biggest names in tech, from Sergey Brin to Mark Zuckerberg.

Twitter co-founder and Square CEO is the selfie king. He took this one on Vine.

Thrillist CEO Ben Lerer took a selfie after a delayed flight got him worked up.

Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley and his fiance Chelsea Skees rightfully took this newly-engaged selfie.

Tumblr founder David Karp snuggled up to his pup for a recent selfie.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel enjoys taking selfies of his ‘thizz’ face, a west coast term for the face one makes after taking Ecstasy — or smelling urine.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram profile picture is a selfie.

Instagram founder and CEO Kevin Systrom recently took a selfie with Kim Kardashian.

Brit Morin, who runs DIY startup Brit + Co, often takes photos of her outfits to show followers who are hunting for tips.

Google’s Sergey Brin showed journalists how they could take selfies with Glass.

Medium and Twitter co-founder Ev Williams used a selfie to show off some new shades.

Finally got some Gunnar glasses (hat tip to @delbius). My screen is less flat, but my face is more dorky. pic.twitter.com/U6fmEYC — Ev (@ev) June 21, 2011





Zynga founder Mark Pincus took a selfie with PandoDaily CEO Sarah Lacy at one of her monthly events.

W @sarahcuda self portait w my mediocre super power pic.twitter.com/ddZOf8oL — mark pincus (@markpinc) July 20, 2012

