Tech executive resigns after sending an email to CEOs and politicians sharing an antisemitic conspiracy theory about COVID-19 vaccines

Dave Bateman, CEO of Entrata, speaks during StartFEST at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015. Stacie Scott/The Deseret News via AP

A founder of a Utah tech company sent an antisemitic email blast on Tuesday, resigning the same day.

David Bateman is the founder of Entrata and a top political donor for the Utah GOP.

He confirmed that he sent the email in a text to local news station KSTU.

A Utah tech executive resigned hours after sending an antisemitic conspiracy theory email about vaccines on Tuesday morning to politicians and business leaders, local news station KSTU reported, which said it had been forwarded copies of the email from multiple sources.

The email was sent at 4:59 a.m., according to Forbes, by conservative political donor David Bateman, the co-founder and board chair of a tech firm Entrata.

Among the recipients were NBA Utah Jazz team owner Ryan Smith, Gov. Spencer Cox, and some “Silicon Slopes” CEOs, KSTU reported.

“I write this email knowing that many of you will think I’m crazy after reading it,” Bateman’s email began. “I believe there is a sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people.”

In the conspiracy email he falsely claimed that both COVID-19 and the vaccine were killing people, according to Forbes, and blamed the Jewish people, echoing a centuries’ old antisemitic conspiracy theory.

“I pray that I’m wrong on this. Utah has got to stop the vaccination drive. Warn your employees. Warn your friends. Prepare. Stay safe,” said Bateman in the conspiracy email.

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective at protecting against COVID-19 and preventing severe disease and death.

Bateman and Entrata did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In a text to KSTU, Bateman acknowledged that he sent the email and said he has “nothing but love for the Jewish people,” adding that some of his “closest friends are Jews.”

“Entrata’s board of directors today asked Dave Bateman to resign from the company’s board of directors, including his position as chairman. Dave agreed and is no longer a member of the Entrata board, effective immediately,” CEO Adam Edmonds said on Twitter at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Gov. Cox also responded on Twitter denying the claims in Bateman’s email and calling it “irresponsible” and “hurtfully anti-Semitic.”

Bateman saved the Utah Republican Party from bankruptcy in 2019, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Utah called the Bateman’s remarks “blatant anti-Semitism” and a “flaming pile of garbage,” according to The Associated Press.

“We know how quickly things go from ridiculous conspiracy theories online and in emails, how that jumps to violence rather quickly,” Zippel said.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter at [email protected].