Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg and tons of others sent a letter to Congress over teaching kids to code

Everybody who’s anybody in tech has signed an open letter asking Congress to provide $250 million in federal funding to school districts to help teach kids how to code.

Signatures of the letter include 27 governors (both Democrats and Republicans), 12 educators and a giant list of tech execs like Airbnb’s Brian Chesky, IBM’s Ginni Rometty, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Yelp’s Jerry Stoppelman, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Apple’s Tim Cook, and others.

The letter points out that private industry has already donated tens of millions of dollars and hundreds of millions in tech to teach kids to code, including $48 million in donated funds announced on Tuesday.

This new donation includes $23 million from Microsoft, Google, Infosys Foundation, AT&T, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Jeff Bezos, Omidyar Network to Code.org, an organisation that helps train teachers to teach computer programming.

Plus Google donated another $10 million for 2017, Microsoft chipped in an additional $10 million worth of various types of support, and Infosys is kicking in another $5 million for grants.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

