Here's what tech industry execs are most excited about

The mobile revolution may be an eight-year-old story by now, but tech execs still think mobile is the number one opportunity for growth over the next 24 months.

Consulting firm KPMG talked to 111 tech execs to see what they’re excited about. As this chart from Statista shows, health care and data analytics are nipping at the mobile revolution’s heels.

NOW WATCH: Maybe working at Amazon is hard for a reason



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.