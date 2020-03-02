Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have been friends for 30 years. Here are 6 other exec friendships that have thrived in the competitive world of Silicon Valley.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey

While it’s not clear if Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and former Twitter (and current Block) CEO Jack Dorsey actually hang out in real life, they do seem to have a solid virtual friendship.

As far back as 2016, Dorsey said Musk was “a really good model” for how to use Twitter. More recently, Dorsey said in an interview that Musk is his favorite Twitter follow, to which Musk responded, “Thanks Jack, Twitter rocks!”

Then, in January, Dorsey and Musk spoke over video chat in front of Twitter employees, and Musk gave Dorsey advice on how to improve the platform.

In March 2020, after Dorsey faced a potential ouster at the hands of an activist hedge fund, Musk publicly tweeted his support of the CEO.

“Just want to say that I support @jack as Twitter CEO,” Musk tweeted. “He has a good