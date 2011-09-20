Your Guide To The Hottest Tech Events Of This Week

Photo: VancityAllie via flickr

This is a guest post from Gary Sharma (a.k.a. “The Guy with the Red Tie”), Founder & CEO of GarysGuide, Mentor at ER Accelerator and proud owner of a whole bunch of black suits, white shirts and, at last count, over 40 red ties. You can reach him at [email protected]If you love social media analytics as much as I do, you’re not gonna wanna miss Business Insider’s upcoming conference on Nov 1 that will give u the inside skinny on how to really measure the ROI on your social media efforts. Superstar line-up of speakers including Christopher Frank (VP, American Express), David Kidder (CEO, Clickable), Michael Lazerow (CEO, Buddy Media), Jake Levine (EIR, Betaworks), Paul Magnone (VP, Openet Telecom), Adam Penenberg (NYU) and more. And since we’re best friends, here’s a tip: Register before Sep 30 and get $150 off. Sweet deal, eh? :)

Ok, now let’s see whats happenin’ in startup land this week …



Social Media Week

The bi-annual schmooze fest of all things social media is back with yet another ultra-mega week spanning over 11 cities including Beirut, Berlin, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Glasgow, Los Angeles, Milan, Moscow, Rio De Janeiro and Sao Paolo. Are you ready to par-tayyyyy?

Monday to Thursday @ Everywhere



Twilio Conference SF

Terrific speaker lineup including Ron Conway (SV Angel Start Fund), Aman Bhandari (US Dept of Health & Human Services), Nathan Woodhull (Rewire Labs), Oren Jacob (Pixar), Dave McClure (500 Startups), Jeff Lawson (Twilio) and Danielle Morrill (Twilio)

Wednesday, 9 a.m. @ The Bentley Reserve, 301 Battery St, San Francisco, CA

TechCocktail NYC Mixer

Need an opportunity to show off your startup in an expo-style to the rest of the NYC entrepreneurial community for free? You got it, buddy!

Wednesday, 7 p.m. @ General Assembly, 902 Broadway 4th Floor, New York, NY

Ad:Tech London

If you thought the conference was fun, wait till u get a load of the parties and after-parties!

Wednesday, 9 a.m. @ Olympia National Hall, London, UK

Citrix Startup Accelerator Grand Opening

Just when you thought you’d seen every accelerator out there, a new one pops up! :) Joining the party is Citrix with this spanking new space in Santa Clara. Citrix CEO Mark Templeton will be at hand to officially launch it. Portfolio companies housed at the space will be Primadesk, One World Virtual, Core Mobile, Graymatics, GridCentric, Nukona and Drumbi.

Wednesday, 5.30 p.m. @ Citrix Startup Accelerator, 4555 Great America Parkway 3rd Floor, Santa Clara, CA

Boston New Tech Meetup

Showcasing some of the coolest stuff in the Boston startup tech scene. In the spotlight this month are Brian Lukoff (Learning Catalytics), Tom Morris (Google Refine), Matt Thazhmon (Power Inbox), Paul Carnes (Anonymous Revolution), Greg Raiz (AppBlade) and Dave Fogel (TipTheWeb)

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. @ Microsoft New England Research & Development centre (NERD), One Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA

Facebook F8 Developer Summit

Admit it, you’re having trouble sleeping this week cuz u can’t wait to see what goodies Zuck and the gang will have in store for you next week @ f8 ;)

Thursday, 8:30 a.m. @ SF Design centre, San Francisco, CA

Tech & Startup Job Fair Los Angeles

THE place to be if you’re hiring or looking to get hired in the SoCal startup and tech scene. So what are folks looking for? Everytthing from Web & Mobile Developers, Digital & Print Designers, Content Bloggers, Marketers, Sales, Advertisement and of couruse Social Media Experts!

Thursday, 6 p.m. @ Wokcano, 1413 5th Street, San Francisco, CA

Hacks & Hackers Boston

Go get your hack on in New England this week and build some cool shit

Thursday, 9 a.m. @ Microsoft New England Research & Development centre (NERD), One Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA

TechMunch LA

Mmmmmmm. Foooood. Mmmmmmm. Blogggging.

Friday, 9 a.m. @ Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Hwy, Santa Monica, CA

Smash Summit NY

Want to learn how to acquire and retain customers? Then you won’t wanna miss this one. Speaker lineup includes Dave McClure (500 Startups), Robert Scoble (Rackspace), Eric Litman (Medialets), Jon Steinback (foursquare) and more.

Friday, 9 a.m. @ Microsoft, New York, NY

2nd Startup Camp Atlanta (Games & Apps Edition)

Attention, Atlanta tech peeps! Startup Camp is finally here. So hurry and get ur tix before they’re sold out.

Friday, 5:30 p.

m. @ Southern Polytechnic State University, 1100 S Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA TEDxBoulder Bringing a little bit of the spirit of TED to ur backyard. Cool lineup of speakers including Chef Ann Cooper, Alex Cruickshank, Kimya Dawson, Leslie Dodson, Daniel Epstein, Joel Gratz, Kimbal Musk, Jake Nickell, Mollie O’Brien, Rich Moore, Glorianna & Mercina Tillemann-Dick, Robyn O’Brien, Joshua Onysko, Phil Plait and Kristen Wheeler.

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. @ Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, Boulder, CO

In The Pipeline …

GigaOm Mobilize on Sep 26 @ UCSF Mission Bay Conf centre San Francisco, CA

Door64 Tech Fair on Sep 26 @ AT&T centre, Austin, TX

Eric Ries: The Principles of a Lean Startup on Sep 27 @ Commonwealth Club, San Francisco, CA ROFLCon Summit on Oct 1 @ Wieden + Kennedy, Portland, OR

NYC Mobile Art Con 2011 on Oct 1 @ NYU ITP (Tisch School of the Arts), New York, NY

NYVCA Ingenuity on Oct 6 @ 82 Mercer, New York, NY

Until Next Week. Hasta La Vista, Baby!

