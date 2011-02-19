Tech Deals Of The Day: Dell Computers, Samsung Cameras, And Flash Drives

We took a look around discount sites to bring you some of the best deals on tech today.
Here they are, via The Consumerist and Techspot:
- Samsung TL500 10MP camera, $299 with free shipping from Buy.com
- 120 GB solid state drive, $279.99 with free shipping from Newegg.com
- Dell 15.6″ Dual Core 2.3 GHz laptop, $399.99 with free shipping from Dell.com
- Dell Dual Core 3 GHz desktop with 17″ LCD monitor, $329 from Dell.com
- Western Digital 2 TB MyBook, $156 with free shipping from Dell.com
