TECH DEALS OF THE DAY: Touchscreen laptops, charging stations, and more

The WorkPro Ergonomic chair has all the adjustable features of a far more expensive designer chair at a fraction of the cost. It has a cool mesh back and is rated for sitting 6-8 hours. Customise to your liking with adjustable seat depth, tilting posture lock and pivoting arms with adjustable height.

WorkPro 769T Ergonomic Task Chair for $US104.99

(list price $US249.99. Use code 6492423.)

The Sony MDR-ZX770BT headphones are a great combination of sound quality, portability and features. NFC pairing lets you easily connect your smartphone to Bluetooth, stream music from your smartphone or take calls wirelessly with the built-in mic. Reviews agree that this is comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time, has clean & clear sound, long 13-hour battery life and excellent noise cancellation with 3-distinct modes depending on your environment.

Sony MDR-ZX770BT Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones for $US149.99

(list price: $US299.99)

Vacuuming with the Dyson DC35 Cordless will change the way you clean. No more dragging out a heavy vacuum out or tangling yourself with a plug. Just grab the DC35 and start vacuuming. It is ideal for homes around 1500 square feet and quick clean-ups that are a breeze.

It has the power to take the place of a vacuum the motorised brush that will handle bare floors, carpets, and rugs. Best of all you will actually look forward to cleaning with this well designed Dyson.

Dyson DC35 Cordless handheld vacuum (refurb with 1-year warranty) for $US174.99

(list price: $US249.99)

The Dyson Hot & Cool air multiplier is a fan for all seasons. It’s temperature can be set to a cool 33-degrees or a warming 99-degrees Fahrenheit. The blade-less design produces a powerful airflow that works quietly, powerfully and safely. It’s versatility and attractive design will make it a functional design piece in any room.

Dyson AM05 Air multiplier + heater & cooler (refurb with 1-year warranty) for $US139.99

(list price $US299.99)

This little charging station will power up to 4-devices all from a single outlet. You can easily charge all your devices without a mess of power cords or eating up many multiple outlets. Especially good to use on desktops and nightstands.

Onrico 4-port USB Desktop charging station for $US28.99

(list price: $US79.99 — use code: ORICODC2)

Whether you’re hiking, camping, travelling internationally or need water for emergencies, the highly rates Sawyer kit is the smallest water filtration that we’ve seen and can filter up to 100,000 gallons of water. It fits in the palm of your hand and you simply need to backwash the filter and its as good as new.

Sawyer survival mini water filtration for $US17.39

(list price $US299.99)

Easily backup your computer or store music, picture and movies at about $US0.023/GB. You’d be hard pressed to find a hard-drive with this much storage at this value.

Seagate expansion 5TB USB 3.0 external hard drive at $US119.99

(list price $US169.99)

The Lenovo Flex 2 features a hinge allowing you to bend the display up to 300-degrees backwards, so that it can be used in a self-standing tablet more or as a convectional laptop (and everything in between). Fully loaded features include a powerful Intel i7 processor capable of pushing it’s core up to 3.1 GHz, a full HD 1920×1080 resolution touchscreen and 8GB of RAM for multi-tasking. Highly portable with a weight of only 4.2lbs and measures a thing 0.87 inches.

Lenovo flex 2 Intel core i7 2Ghz dual-core 1080p 14″ touchscreen laptop with 8 GB ram for $US499.99

(list price: $US1149.99 — use code USPFL2166416)

If you were looking for a desktop to replace your ageing desktop computer, then look no further. We generally would expect an i5 desktop to run around $US500+ and at this it looks to be on clearance at Dell. This has plenty of power and will be future proofed for many years to come.

Dell Inspiron 3000 Intel core i5-4460 quad-core desktop with 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $US399.99

(list price $US729.99)

