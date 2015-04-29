TECH DEAL OF THE DAY: These Sony Extra Bass headphones are up to 26% off right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This is an amazing deal on headphones.

You can get the Sony Extra Bass smartphone headphones in blue for 26% off right now.

The headphones come with acoustic bass booster, 30 mm drivers for wide frequency response, and an in-line microphone for hands-free calling.

The headphones have a lightweight, on-ear design. Plus, they swivel, which makes them extremely portable and easy to travel with.

“The sound quality is exceptional with and without the Bass Boost,” one reviewer wrote.

Sony Extra bass smartphone headset

(blue): $US59.99 $US44.42 [26% off]

