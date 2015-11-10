Apple's massive profits in perspective

Apple had the highest annual profit of any company in history for its fiscal year, which ended September 30. Can anybody else catch up?

Probably not any time soon. This chart from Statista shows how far ahead Apple is compared with the rest of the tech industry. Apple’s quarterly profit was more than the combined profits of Microsoft and Alphabet (Google). No other tech company came close.

Note that Yahoo’s profit in Q3 2014 was a one-time gain from the sale of Alibaba shares.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.