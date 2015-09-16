These 10 tech companies give the best job interviews

The tech industry is famous for its high salaries and insane perks.

To get to that land of plenty, employees often have to endure a series of brutal job interviews.

But it turns out some tech companies don’t put their prospective employees through the wringer when trying to hire.

In the latest survey from job hunting site Glassdoor, they have uncovered the 10 tech companies that have the best job interview experiences, based on interviews conducted in the last year.

Each company had to have at least 100 interview ratings shared by job candidates.

No. 8, Cisco: 64% rate it a positive interview experience Cisco Live/Business Insider Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins 64% positive interview experience

20% neutral interview experience

12% negative interview experience 'Had 5-6 rounds of interviews. The aptitude and problem solving was looked upon. The interview was arranged in 2 rounds. The interviewers were very friendly. Each interview lasted for about 45 mins to an hour. Different rounds covered different topics like OS, Networking, Data Structures etc. A lot of algorithms questions were asked to test the aptitude,' - Software Engineer Interview No. 7, Epic Systems: 64% rate it a positive interview experience Glassdoor/Epic Systems Epic Systems employees 64% positive interview experience

22% neutral interview experience

8% negative interview experience 'Took about 2 months... 1st interview was resume review with one technical question 2nd was online test with programming question concerning dynamic programming 3rd was 45 min technical interview based on discussion on your projects and 4th was 10 min HR,' -Software Developer Interview No. 6, VMware: 65% rate it a positive interview experience VMware VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger 65% positive interview experience

12% neutral interview experience

20% negative interview experience 'Making a career move can be unsettling to say the least, but all the team members I have spoken to have made my experience enjoyable. The process was very well done from beginning to end. I can't give enough praise to the hr process that VMware uses. It was very well done,' - Staff Systems Engineer Interview No. 4, HP: 67% rate it a positive interview experience Business Insider HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman 67% positive interview experience

17% neutral interview experience

14% negative interview experience 'I applied through LinkedIn on their website and was contacted for a phone interview a few weeks later. I didn't think it went very well but I was called a month or so later and told that I could come in the next day for an interview. The interview with the senior programmer went very well and I was told that they would be making a decision within the next two days. I was offered the job the next day and verbally accepted it.' -

Software Developer Interview. No. 3, IBM: 67% rate it a positive interview experience IBM IBM CEO Ginni Rometty 67% positive interview experience

17% neutral interview experience

11% negative interview experience 'Met with five individuals from the group that was hiring. The group was already interested in an interview based on a recommendation from a current employee. Travel accommodations had a number of mishaps, which dragged out the process, but once confirmed went flawlessly. Airfare, car rental, and food were covered.' - Software Developer Interview

