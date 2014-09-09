10 Hot Tech Companies On The Cusp Of An IPO That You Need To Watch

Eugene Kim
Jack Ma Alibaba China Photos / Getty ImagesAlibaba CEO Jack Ma.

The Chinese e-commmerce site Alibaba filed to go public last week. It is looking to raise up to $US21 billion, which would make it the largest tech IPO ever.

On Monday, the Chinese internet giant began its roadshow, a standard procedure where it will meet potential investors and analysts to create more buzz around its already popular IPO.

Perhaps because of Alibaba, the 2014 U.S. IPO market is expected to be one of the largest ever, according to investment firm Renaissance Capital. It projects up to $US80 billion in IPO funding this year, up 46% from last year, and the most since 2000.

We’ve put together some of the tech companies that have already filed IPO papers and are expected to go public by the end of this year.

Box

Box CEO Aaron Levie

What they do: Box is an enterprise-focused cloud storage company. Its mission is to 'make organisations more productive, competitive and collaborative by connecting people and their most important information.'

Founded: 2005

Revenue: $124.2 million as of Jan. 31, 2014

Net loss: $US168.6 million as of Jan. 31, 2014

Funding so far: $564.1 million (last valued at $US2.4 billion)

Other key figures: 34,000 paying organisations; 25 million registered users; 99% of Fortune 500 companies; Sales and marketing expenses were $US171 million, which is higher than its revenue in 2013.

Fund raising target: $US500 million

Lending Club

Renaud Laplanche, CEO, Lending Club

What they do: Lending Club is the largest marketplace for online peer-to-peer lending. It basically serves as a marketplace for individuals to take out loans from other individuals or investors. Its mission is to 'transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding.'

Founded: 2007

Revenue: $86.9 millio in first six months of 2014

Net loss: $US16.5 million in first six months of 2014

Funding so far: $US393 million

Other key figures: Facilitated over $US5 billion in loans so far (over $US1 billion in Q2 2014); last valued at $US3.76 billion

Fund raising target: $US500 million

Zoosk

Zoosk profile page

What they do: Zoosk is one of the largest online dating platforms. It's known for its 'data-driven dating' approach, where members are matched based on personal information and previous actions.

Founded: 2007

Revenue: $178.2 million in 2013

Net loss: $US2.6 million as of 2013

Funding so far: $61.6 million

Other key figures: 26 million users worldwide; 650,000 paying subscribers across 80 countries

Fund raising target: $US100 million

Good Technology

Good Technology CEO Christy Wyatt

What they do: Good Technology is best known for its enterprise mobile security products, which allows companies to track and protect their smartphones and tablets. Its mission is to 'ensure secure access to applications and data from any device, anywhere, anytime.'

Founded: 1996

Revenue: $160.4 million in 2013

Net loss: $US118.4 million as of 2013

Funding so far: $211.3 million

Other key figures: Sold more than 8 million licenses; Over 5,000 customers in 184 countries; Leader in Gartner's MDM Magic Quadrant for 3 consecutive years

Fund raising target: $US100 million

ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk customer using its exoskeleton product

What they do: ReWalk builds and sells exoskeletons that allow people that rely on wheelchairs to stand and walk again. Its patented tilt-sensor powers motorised legs and power movement.

Founded: 2001

Revenue: $1.6 million in 2013

Net loss: $US12.2 million in 2013

Funding so far: N/A

Other key figures: Sold 81 ReWalk systems as of Aug 2014; First-ever medical exoskeleton cleared by the FDA for personal use in the U.S.

Fund raising target: $50 million

HubSpot

HubSpot employees

What they do: HubSpot offers a cloud-based software known as 'marketing automation,' which gives marketing teams a better way to generate sales leads and deal with customers through email, social media, websites and blogs, etc.

Founded: 2006

Revenue: $77.6 million in 2013

Net loss: $US34.2 million in 2013

Funding so far: $100.5 million

Other key figures: More than 11,500 customers in 70-plus countries

Fund raising target: $US100 million

GoDaddy

GoDaddy endorser Danica Patrick

What they do: GoDaddy sells domain names for websites, and offers website builders and eCommerce solutions.

Founded: 1997

Revenue: $1.1 billion in 2013

Net loss: $US199.9 million in 2013

Funding so far: N/A

Other key figures: 12 million customers; it added 1.3 million customers in 2013; Over 55 million domain names under management; second time trying to go public, after backing out of it in 2006.

Fund raising target: N/A

Travelport Worldwide (largest shareholder of Orbitz.com)

Orbitz employees

What they do: Travelport provides business services and transaction solutions to companies in the travel industry.

Founded: 1971

Revenue: $2.08 billion in 2013

Net loss: $US206 million in 2013

Funding so far: N/A

Other key figures: Provides air distribution service to 400+ airlines; partners with 580,000 hotel properties; created 170 million individual travel itineraries; biggest stakeholder of Orbitz.com with a 37% stake

Fund raising target: $US100 million

Wayfair

Wayfair's a marketplace for home products

What they do: Wayfair is an online retailer that specialises in home products, including furniture, decor, kitchen & dining products.

Founded: 2002

Revenue: $574.1 million for first six months of 2014

Net loss: $US51.4 million for first six months of 2014

Funding so far: $358 million

Other key figures: 3.3 million order delivered in 2013; 2.1 million active customers; Offers over 7 million products from 7,000 suppliers

Fund raising target: $US350 million

Yodlee

Yodlee makes it easier to make financial decisions

What they do: Yodlee offers a cloud-based software that offers user- and industry-specific financial data. Its vision is 'to empower lives with innovative digital financial services.'

Founded: 1999

Revenue: $US70.2 million as of 2013

Net loss: $US1.18 million as of 2013

Funding so far: $US125 million

Other key figures: 15.7 million paid users; 750 organisations users, including 9 of the largest banks in the U.S.; Have not been profitable since its formation, except in 2010.

Fund raising target: $US75 million

BONUS: Here are some other companies to keep your eye on.

Google Larry Page on the day Google went public

- Dropbox: Dropbox raised $US250 million at a valuation close to $10 billion this year. The file-storing company has been adding executives with public company experience, so their IPO may not be too far away.

- Spotify: The music-streaming service raised $US250 million at a $4 billion valuation in November 2013. It hasn't publicly stated when it plans to go public, but recent reports indicate it has been talking with investment banks for an IPO this fall.

- MongoDB: The database giant is currently valued at $US1.2 billion, and has been seeing triple-digit revenue growth. Its former CEO Max Schireson told Crain's New York last month, 'An IPO is certainly a possibility for the company as we continue to grow.'

- New Relic: The software analytics company most recently raised a pre-IPO round of $US100 million in April 2014. Although it's unclear when they will go public, New Relic CEO Lewis Cirne told MarketWatch, 'This was our last round before an IPO.'

- Mode Media (formerly Glam): The online publisher and ad company has filed its paperwork in 2013, but it's still holding off on an actual IPO. Its now changed its name to Mode Media and raised another $US25 million recently. It's unclear when they will actually go public, but some reports say it could happen later this year.

Now that we've seen potential tech IPOs for this year...

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston

