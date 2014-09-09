10 Hot Tech Companies On The Cusp Of An IPO That You Need To Watch

The Chinese e-commmerce site Alibaba filed to go public last week. It is looking to raise up to $US21 billion, which would make it the largest tech IPO ever.

On Monday, the Chinese internet giant began its roadshow, a standard procedure where it will meet potential investors and analysts to create more buzz around its already popular IPO.

Perhaps because of Alibaba, the 2014 U.S. IPO market is expected to be one of the largest ever, according to investment firm Renaissance Capital. It projects up to $US80 billion in IPO funding this year, up 46% from last year, and the most since 2000.

We’ve put together some of the tech companies that have already filed IPO papers and are expected to go public by the end of this year.

