9 over-the-top perks that will make you want to work at these tech companies

There is such a thing as a free lunch, and you can find it at a lot of tech companies.
Free food is no longer enough to attract new tech talent or retain the employees you already have.
Tech companies are coming up with new job perks that go above and beyond your traditional health insurance and paid vacation days.
Both Apple and Facebook offer women the opportunity to freeze their eggs and will pay to cover the costs up to $US20,000. It's part of Apple's 'fertility benefits' and Facebook's 'surrogacy benefits' plans, which includes other benefits like access to fertility treatments, surrogate mothers and sperm banks.
If you have a newborn, Facebook will give you an extra $US4,000 to in 'baby cash' in addition to the four months off both mums and dads get at the company.
Benefits don't have to be limited to newborns, either.
Deloitte and Salesforce are examples of two companies that extend back-up care options to elderly or ageing parents since qualified caretakers can sometimes be harder to find than a last-minute babysitter.
Expensify sends employees to work one month a year together in an international location in the ultimate off-site -- and they can bring a loved one!
The photo is from their Thailand trip, but the company has also been to places like Vietnam and Portugal. Expensify is also flexible if employees can't take the full-month overseas. Some only come for a week or two, then spend the rest of the time with their family, according to Expensify.
To curb burnout and reward loyalty, many companies are adding on paid sabbaticals after employees reach a certain number of years.
At Autommatic, employees are encouraged to take a paid two-to-three month sabbatical every five years. Employees of Epic only get one month off after five years, but the company will fund the trip for two if the employee goes overseas to a country they have never visited before.
Asana gives employees a $US10,000 allowance to set up their office however they would like, whether that's using ergonomic chairs or multiple monitors. Many Asana staffers have reportedly chosen to invest in adjustable height desks.
Beyond subsidizing gym memberships or offering treadmills in the basement, companies are starting to bring work out classes to their employees.
Yoga is a popular one for companies like LinkedIn, Twitter and Apple because it promotes mental health -- plus it's a little less sweaty than a full cardio blast.
Google has a rule that employees can spend 20 per cent of their time working on a project outside of their normal job.
It helped spawn some of their most popular products like Google News, Gmail and AdSense, although some workers say it's more like your 120 per cent time, and only 10 per cent of employees are reportedly taking advantage of the benefit.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.