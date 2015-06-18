9 over-the-top perks that will make you want to work at these tech companies

Biz Carson
Facebook staff, happy employeesWikimedia Commons

There is such a thing as a free lunch, and you can find it at a lot of tech companies.

Free food is no longer enough to attract new tech talent or retain the employees you already have.

Tech companies are coming up with new job perks that go above and beyond your traditional health insurance and paid vacation days.

Apple and Facebook: Egg freezing

Both Apple and Facebook offer women the opportunity to freeze their eggs and will pay to cover the costs up to $US20,000. It's part of Apple's 'fertility benefits' and Facebook's 'surrogacy benefits' plans, which includes other benefits like access to fertility treatments, surrogate mothers and sperm banks.

Facebook: $4,000 in 'Baby Cash'

If you have a newborn, Facebook will give you an extra $US4,000 to in 'baby cash' in addition to the four months off both mums and dads get at the company.

Deloitte and Salesforce: Caretakers for ageing parents

Benefits don't have to be limited to newborns, either.

Deloitte and Salesforce are examples of two companies that extend back-up care options to elderly or ageing parents since qualified caretakers can sometimes be harder to find than a last-minute babysitter.

Expensify: A month-long 'offshore' at a fabulous destination

Expensify sends employees to work one month a year together in an international location in the ultimate off-site -- and they can bring a loved one!

The photo is from their Thailand trip, but the company has also been to places like Vietnam and Portugal. Expensify is also flexible if employees can't take the full-month overseas. Some only come for a week or two, then spend the rest of the time with their family, according to Expensify.

Automattic: Sabbaticals every five years

To curb burnout and reward loyalty, many companies are adding on paid sabbaticals after employees reach a certain number of years.

At Autommatic, employees are encouraged to take a paid two-to-three month sabbatical every five years. Employees of Epic only get one month off after five years, but the company will fund the trip for two if the employee goes overseas to a country they have never visited before.

Asana: $10,000 to pimp your workstation

Asana gives employees a $US10,000 allowance to set up their office however they would like, whether that's using ergonomic chairs or multiple monitors. Many Asana staffers have reportedly chosen to invest in adjustable height desks.

LinkedIn, Twitter, and Apple: Yoga

Free Yoga class at LinkedIn

Beyond subsidizing gym memberships or offering treadmills in the basement, companies are starting to bring work out classes to their employees.

Yoga is a popular one for companies like LinkedIn, Twitter and Apple because it promotes mental health -- plus it's a little less sweaty than a full cardio blast.

Google: Devoting 20% of your time to something else

Google has a rule that employees can spend 20 per cent of their time working on a project outside of their normal job.

It helped spawn some of their most popular products like Google News, Gmail and AdSense, although some workers say it's more like your 120 per cent time, and only 10 per cent of employees are reportedly taking advantage of the benefit.

Perks are just one part of the job

These are the 25 best tech companies to work for in America>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.