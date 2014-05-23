The 14 Tech Companies With The Best Pay

Julie Bort
Google New York HQJim Edwards / BI

Given the kind of perks that tech companies give their employees these days, it’s not surprising that employees at these companies are pretty happy with their pay and benefits.

Job-hunting site Glassdoor today released a list of the top 25 companies for compensation and benefits, as ranked by employees, and more than half of the list was tech companies.

This list was based on feedback from employees over the last year who rated their satisfaction with the salary and compensation on a five-point scale.

Several tech companies on the list will surprise you.

No. 14: eBay

eBay CEO John Donahoe

Company: eBay

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 3.9

What it does: Online shopping and auctions

Sample average salary: eBay Software Engineer Salary, $US114,788

'Great benefits, employee engagement, potential for growth.' -- eBay Fraud Agent (Draper, Utah)

No. 13: Orbitz

Orbitz employees

Company: Orbitz

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Online travel site

Sample average salary: Not available

'Flex time, ability to work from home as needed, internal employee events, salary and benefits, employees who care about their jobs.' -- Orbitz Employee (Chicago)

No.12: Microsoft

Company: Microsoft

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Software, PCs and devices

Sample average salaries: Microsoft Program Manager Annual Salary, $US107,364 · Microsoft Software Development Engineer Annual Salary, $US109,375

'Benefits are great. You get a great sense of security at Microsoft.' -- Microsoft Marketing Manager (Seattle)

No. 11: T-Mobile

Company: T-Mobile

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Telecommunications

Sample average salary: T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate Hourly Salary, $US10.65/hour T-Mobile Retail Store Manager Annual Salary, $US49,870

'Time off, pay incentives, discounts on plan, health care, etc. you get paid a good salary and can maintain a work life balance.' -- T-Mobile Retail Store Manager (Minneapolis)

No. 10: VMware

VMware Pat Gelsinger CEO

Company: VMware

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Enterprise software

Sample average salary: VMware Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US107,416

'GREAT Benefits, It seems that every time I turn around, they improve benefits and add something else. Flexible work schedule, and working from home is great.' -- VMware Technical Consultant (Philadelphia)

No. 9: Verizon

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam

Company: Verizon

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Telecommunications

Sample average salary: Not available.

'Good benefits, excellent 401k options, flexible hours.' -- Verizon Member of Technical Staff IV (Bedminster, New Jersey)

No. 8: Riverbed

Company: Riverbed

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Computer network equipment

Sample average salary: Riverbed QA Engineer Annual Salary, $US91,259

'Overall company culture of excitement and pride for solutions. Good pay and benefits are very cost competitive.' -- Riverbed Technology Marketing Manager (location n/a)

No. 7: Qualcomm

Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs speaks during a keynote address in January.

Company: Qualcomm

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Semiconductors and wireless telecommunications

Sample average salary: Qualcomm Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US103,140

'Great benefits, ESPP, bi-annual merit increases and bonuses and onsite gym, health care facility, and cafeteria.' -- Qualcomm Accountant (San Diego)

No. 6: Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff

Company: Salesforce.com

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.1

What it does: Enterprise cloud computing software

Sample average salary: Salesforce.com Associate Member of Technical Staff Annual Salary, $US103,150

Salesforce.com Senior Member of Technical Staff Annual Salary, $US131,282

'Amazing culture and very upbeat atmosphere. Great perks including stocked kitchens with food & drink, gym reimbursement, career advancement and trips to Hawaii!' -- Salesforce Account Executive (Chicago)

No. 5: Intuit

Intuit CEO Brad Smith

Company: Intuit

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2

What it does: Personal finance software

Sample average salary: Intuit Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US103,538

'A very caring company that pays well and offers fantastic 'total rewards' including fitness reimbursement, heavily discounted healthy lunches, and generous bonus packages.' -- Intuit Finance Employee (Mountain View, California)

No. 4: Epic Systems

Epic Systems lunch meeting

Company: Epic Systems

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2

What it does: Health care software

Sample average salary: Epic Systems Project Manager Annual Salary, $US82,600

Epic Systems Software Developer Annual Salary, $US89,400

Epic Systems Technical Services Annual Salary, $US71,865

'Relaxed atmosphere, your own office, beautiful campus, amazing food, great benefits, fun coworkers, great weather, easy commute.' -- Epic Software Developer (Verona, Wisconsin)

No. 2: Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Company: Facebook

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.3

What it does: A social networking website

Sample average salary: Facebook Production Engineer Annual Salary, $US131,638

Facebook Research Scientist Annual Salary, $US128,431

Facebook Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US119,682

'Great pay, stocks and bonuses. Amazing perks! Lots of food choices, great campus, regular team happy hours with great food, and the list goes on and on.' -- Facebook Software Engineer (Palo Alto, California)

No. 1: Google

Company: Google

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.4

What it does: Internet search engine

Sample average salary: Google Product Manager Annual Salary, $US146,215

Google Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US127,315

'Excellent perks: free food, massages, flexible work schedule, wifi supported commute.' -- Google Administrative Assistant (Mountain View, California)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.