The 14 Tech Companies With The Best Pay

Given the kind of perks that tech companies give their employees these days, it’s not surprising that employees at these companies are pretty happy with their pay and benefits.
Job-hunting site Glassdoor today released a list of the top 25 companies for compensation and benefits, as ranked by employees, and more than half of the list was tech companies.
This list was based on feedback from employees over the last year who rated their satisfaction with the salary and compensation on a five-point scale.
Several tech companies on the list will surprise you.
Company: eBay
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 3.9
What it does: Online shopping and auctions
Sample average salary: eBay Software Engineer Salary, $US114,788
'Great benefits, employee engagement, potential for growth.' -- eBay Fraud Agent (Draper, Utah)
Company: Orbitz
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Online travel site
Sample average salary: Not available
'Flex time, ability to work from home as needed, internal employee events, salary and benefits, employees who care about their jobs.' -- Orbitz Employee (Chicago)
Company: Microsoft
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Software, PCs and devices
Sample average salaries: Microsoft Program Manager Annual Salary, $US107,364 · Microsoft Software Development Engineer Annual Salary, $US109,375
'Benefits are great. You get a great sense of security at Microsoft.' -- Microsoft Marketing Manager (Seattle)
Company: T-Mobile
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Telecommunications
Sample average salary: T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate Hourly Salary, $US10.65/hour T-Mobile Retail Store Manager Annual Salary, $US49,870
'Time off, pay incentives, discounts on plan, health care, etc. you get paid a good salary and can maintain a work life balance.' -- T-Mobile Retail Store Manager (Minneapolis)
Company: VMware
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Enterprise software
Sample average salary: VMware Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US107,416
'GREAT Benefits, It seems that every time I turn around, they improve benefits and add something else. Flexible work schedule, and working from home is great.' -- VMware Technical Consultant (Philadelphia)
Company: Verizon
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Telecommunications
Sample average salary: Not available.
'Good benefits, excellent 401k options, flexible hours.' -- Verizon Member of Technical Staff IV (Bedminster, New Jersey)
Company: Riverbed
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Computer network equipment
Sample average salary: Riverbed QA Engineer Annual Salary, $US91,259
'Overall company culture of excitement and pride for solutions. Good pay and benefits are very cost competitive.' -- Riverbed Technology Marketing Manager (location n/a)
Company: Qualcomm
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Semiconductors and wireless telecommunications
Sample average salary: Qualcomm Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US103,140
'Great benefits, ESPP, bi-annual merit increases and bonuses and onsite gym, health care facility, and cafeteria.' -- Qualcomm Accountant (San Diego)
Company: Salesforce.com
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.1
What it does: Enterprise cloud computing software
Sample average salary: Salesforce.com Associate Member of Technical Staff Annual Salary, $US103,150
Salesforce.com Senior Member of Technical Staff Annual Salary, $US131,282
'Amazing culture and very upbeat atmosphere. Great perks including stocked kitchens with food & drink, gym reimbursement, career advancement and trips to Hawaii!' -- Salesforce Account Executive (Chicago)
Company: Intuit
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2
What it does: Personal finance software
Sample average salary: Intuit Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US103,538
'A very caring company that pays well and offers fantastic 'total rewards' including fitness reimbursement, heavily discounted healthy lunches, and generous bonus packages.' -- Intuit Finance Employee (Mountain View, California)
Company: Epic Systems
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2
What it does: Health care software
Sample average salary: Epic Systems Project Manager Annual Salary, $US82,600
Epic Systems Software Developer Annual Salary, $US89,400
Epic Systems Technical Services Annual Salary, $US71,865
'Relaxed atmosphere, your own office, beautiful campus, amazing food, great benefits, fun coworkers, great weather, easy commute.' -- Epic Software Developer (Verona, Wisconsin)
Company: Facebook
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.3
What it does: A social networking website
Sample average salary: Facebook Production Engineer Annual Salary, $US131,638
Facebook Research Scientist Annual Salary, $US128,431
Facebook Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US119,682
'Great pay, stocks and bonuses. Amazing perks! Lots of food choices, great campus, regular team happy hours with great food, and the list goes on and on.' -- Facebook Software Engineer (Palo Alto, California)
Company: Google
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.4
What it does: Internet search engine
Sample average salary: Google Product Manager Annual Salary, $US146,215
Google Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US127,315
'Excellent perks: free food, massages, flexible work schedule, wifi supported commute.' -- Google Administrative Assistant (Mountain View, California)
