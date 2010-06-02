Blind Spots: Here's What The Biggest Tech Companies Suck At

Photo: Associated Press

Even the most successful tech companies in the world have their blind spots.Google, for instance, is lost when it comes to social. It killed Dodgeball, an early rival to Twitter, and the pre-cursor to Foursquare. It tried Orkut, which didn’t work. It recently tried Buzz, and it hasn’t caught on.



Have the failures in social networking hurt Google? So far, the company is doing just fine.

But! There’s a little company called Facebook that is growing like a weed. It wants to dominate the web tomorrow, the way Google dominates today.

It’s possible Google’s failure in social left the door open for Facebook. In five years, Facebook could be a serious threat to Google.

Google isn’t the only tech company with an Achilles heel. Almost every tech company has small chinks in the armour that aren’t killing them today, but could lead to bigger problems down the road.

