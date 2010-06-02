Blind Spots: Here's What The Biggest Tech Companies Suck At

Photo: Associated Press
Even the most successful tech companies in the world have their blind spots.Google, for instance, is lost when it comes to social. It killed Dodgeball, an early rival to Twitter, and the pre-cursor to Foursquare. It tried Orkut, which didn’t work. It recently tried Buzz, and it hasn’t caught on.
Have the failures in social networking hurt Google? So far, the company is doing just fine.
But! There’s a little company called Facebook that is growing like a weed. It wants to dominate the web tomorrow, the way Google dominates today.
It’s possible Google’s failure in social left the door open for Facebook. In five years, Facebook could be a serious threat to Google.
Google isn’t the only tech company with an Achilles heel. Almost every tech company has small chinks in the armour that aren’t killing them today, but could lead to bigger problems down the road.
Google has tried and failed for years to build a social networking site. Google's failure in social hasn't hurt it yet, but Facebook is growing into one of the biggest threats to Google out there. Gains in advertising for Facebook could be losses in advertising for Google. Google's inability to provide any challenge to Facebook could eventually cause trouble.
For all the inventiveness at Apple, the company continues to rely on the desktop. Meanwhile, arch-rival Google is pushing deeper into cloud based applications.
We could pay $100 a year for MobileMe, but considering Google is giving away a comparable suite of applications, it doesn't make any sense to us. We think Apple introduces something to address this problem in the future, but for now it's a big blind spot in an otherwise very smart company.
If left to its own devices, Twitter wouldn't be the hit it is today. We don't know any Twitter power users that use its website. Power users generally rely on third party applications like TweetDeck, or Tweetie (which Twitter decided to buy.)
The reason? Using Twitter's website stinks. Twitter did not build a good product. It built a service. Other people turned it into a useful product.
Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just emerged from a big privacy kerfuffle unscathed. Fine this time, but what happens next time? Because there will be a next time. Facebook has pushed its users to share more and more over time. At some point this has to hurt it, right?
Microsoft has lost more money on the web than any company ever (we think). Since 1998, it lost over $10 billion in the online services division. We think it's fair to say Microsoft doesn't get the web.
AOL thinks of itself as a strong brand on the internet. As such it considers itself a must buy for advertisers. According sources we've talked to, that's not the case anymore.
AOL is no longer a must-buy property. It needs strong sales people to sell the brand. Unfortunately, it just lost its top sales people.
Yahoo is spending millions on pitching itself to the public with the 'It's Y!ou' ad campaign. So far it's had little effect. The problem with the ad campaign is that Yahoo is not clear about what Yahoo means.
This is a problem that starts at the top of the company. At TechCrunch's conference, CEO Carol Bartz was asked, 'What's Yahoo?' She answered the question awkwardly saying, 'Listen Yahoo is a great company that is very, very strong in content for its users, uses amazing technology to serve up what increasingly we think is going to be the web of one.'
We admire people trying to turn a company around, but we think it's over for MySpace. We're not sure the people at MySpace realise this.
eBay has consistently had one of the ugliest websites on the internet. It's completely convoluted and not easy to use. Which is a shame because eBay needs a clean, easy to use interface to appeal to as broad an audience as possible.
Adobe has been trying to turn Flash into a mobile platform for years now. It has yet to work. It's finally getting onto Android, but the early reviews show it to be buggy. All the time and effort Adobe is putting into Flash for mobile will not be worth it. It's better to put resources elsewhere.
