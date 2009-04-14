Tech Companies To Show How Slow They're Growing

Tech stocks have been the best performing sector in the stock market this year: As of last week, tech was up 3% for the year, while utilities, healthcare, financial, and conglomerates were down 8%-10%. (See our chart here.)



We should see a lot of action in the next few weeks as companies begin to report March-quarter earnings. This week, Intel (INTC), Google (GOOG), and Nokia (NOK) are among the first tech companies to report Q1 results.

How badly has the economy whacked their business around the last three months? As you can see, Wall Street expects most companies to grow revenues much slower this year than last — and many to report that sales are down year-over-year. One exception: Netflix, which is blowing the doors off.

Intel’s Q1 consensus: $6.98 billion, down 28% year-over-year. Last year, reported $9.67 billion, up 9% year-over-year.

Google’s Q1 consensus: $4.08 billion, up 10% year-over-year. Last year, reported $3.70 billion, up 46% year-over-year.

Yahoo’s Q1 consensus: $1.20 billion, down 11% year-over-year. Last year, reported $1.35 billion, up 14% year-over-year.

Apple’s FQ2 consensus: $7.95 billion, up 6% year-over-year. Last year, reported $7.51 billion, up 43% year-over-year.

Amazon’s Q1 consensus: $4.75 billion, up 15% year-over-year. Last year, reported $4.14 billion, up 37% year-over-year.

eBay’s Q1 consensus: $1.95 billion, down 11% year-over-year. Last year, reported $2.19 billion, up 24% year-over-year.

Microsoft’s FQ3 consensus: $14.14 billion, down 2% year-over-year. Last year, reported $14.45 billion, up 0.4% year-over-year.

Netflix Q1 consensus: $390 million, up 20% year-over-year. Last year, reported $326 million, up 7% year-over-year.

