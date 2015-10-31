26 tech companies that pay over $120,000

There’s no question that tech is a booming industry that pays well. But it’s not just Google, Facebook, and Microsoft employees that enjoy high salaries.

Employees at a whole variety of tech companies are commanding salaries over $US120,000, according to job-hunting site Glassdoor.

Glassdoor culled through its massive database of self-reported salaries to come up with this list of average worker pay at the largest tech companies, across all job titles. (All companies included here had at least 30 salaries reported to Glassdoor.)

From this data one thing is clear: it pays to work in tech.

No. 26: Qualcomm, $121,249 Facebook Employees rate the company: 3.7 out of 5 What it does: Qualcomm is a chip maker best known for making chips that power mobile and wireless devices. No. 25: Avago, $122,285 Avago Technologies Employees rate the company: 2.5 out of 5 What it does: Avago is a computer chip and computer component manufacturer. No. 24: CA Technologies, $122,520 CA/Glassdoor CA Technologies, Austin, Texas, reception area Employees rate the company: 3.2 out of 5 What it does: CA Technologies makes software that helps IT departments monitor and manage their data centres and networks. No. 23: Symantec, $124,474 Wikipedia Employees rate the company: 3 out of 5 What it does: Symantec makes computer security software. No. 22: Apple, $126,449 Employees rate the company: 4 out of 5 What it does: Apple makes the iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, and software that runs on its devices. Note: The salary figure does not include Apple's retail employees. When including them, the average Apple employee salary is $36,760. No. 21: Intuit, $126,999 Owen Thomas, Business Insider Intuit CEO Brad Smith Employees rate the company: 3.8 out of 5 What it does: Intuit makes accounting software for consumers and small businesses. No. 20: Nvidia, $127,317 Wikimedia Commons Employees rate the company: 3.9 out of 5 What it does: Nvidia makes chips and other tech for rendering computer graphics, especially the graphics used by videos and video games. No. 19: Akamai, $129,603 Akamai/Glassdoor Akamai Employees rate the company: 4 out of 5 What it does: Akamai offers something called a 'content delivery network' service that helps big internet sites run faster and more reliably. No. 18: SanDisk, $130,000 Facebook Employees rate the company: 3.2 out of 5 What it does: SanDisk makes memory cards and computer-storage hardware. No. 17: NetApp, $130,033 NetApp/Glassdoor Employees rate the company: 3.5 out of 5 What it does: NetApp makes computer storage devices. No. 16: Autodesk, $130,149 Autodesk/Glassdoor Autodesk office Employees rate the company: 3.9 out of 5 What it does: Autodesk offers software for engineers, architects, and designers. No. 15: eBay, $132,220 Employees rate the company: 3.6 out of 5 What it does: EBay is one of the most popular online marketplaces for new and used goods. No. 14: Verisign, $132,475 Facebook Employees rate the company: 3.9 out of 5 What it does: Verisign offers internet security services and domain-name registration. No. 13: Adobe, $133,322 Justin Sullivan/Getty Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Employees rate the company: 4 out of 5 What it does: Adobe makes software for artists, photographers, and designers. No. 12: Netflix, $134,721 Ken Ishii/Getty Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Employees rate the company: 3.6 out of 5 What it does: Netflix offers a subscription service that streams movies and TV over the internet. No. 11: Microsoft, $137,000 Employees rate the company: 3.8 out of 5 What it does: Software and consumer tech giant that makes the Windows operating system, Office apps, Xbox gaming console, and other devices and software. No. 10: Yahoo, $137,011 Ethan Miller/Getty Employees rate the company: 3.5 out of 5 What it does: Yahoo is the iconic internet company where you can do everything from check the weather to watch videos. No. 9: F5 Networks, $138,403 Glassdoor/F5 Networks Employees rate the company: 4.2 out of 5 What it does: F5 makes computer network equipment that helps secure and speed-up corporate networks. No. 8: Cisco, $138,861 Facebook Employees rate the company: 3.7 out of 5 What it does: Cisco is the world's biggest maker of computer-network equipment. No. 7: Xilinx, $141,448 Xilinx/Glassdoor Employees rate the company: 3.4 out of 5 What it does: Designs programmable logic devices such as chips that run in computer networks and wireless devices. No. 6: Altera, $141,035 Wikipedia/Mike1024 Employees rate the company: 3.4 out of 5 What it does: Altera is a chip maker that specialises in programmable logic devices, digital circuits with functions that can be altered through software. Intel is in the process of buying Altera for $US16.7 billion. No. 5: Broadcom, $145,084 Facebook Employees rate the company: 3.5 out of 5 What it does: Makes programmable chips used by just about every major hardware maker. Avago is in the process of acquiring Broadcom for $37 billion. No. 4: Facebook, $146,120 Employees rate the company: 4.4 out of 5 What it does: World's largest social network. No. 3: Salesforce, $151,512 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Employees rate the company: 3.9 out of 5 What it does: Best known for its 'customer relationship management' app for corporate sales forces, sold as a service over the internet. No. 2: Google, $153,150 Justin Sullivan/Getty Employees rate the company: 4.4 out of 5 What it does: Internet search giant that does everything from smartphone software to work apps to self-driving cars. No. 1: Juniper Networks, $153,624 Facebook Employees rate the company: 3.6 out of 5 What it does: Juniper makes equipment for building and securing computer networks.

