26 tech companies that pay over $120,000

There’s no question that tech is a booming industry that pays well. But it’s not just Google, Facebook, and Microsoft employees that enjoy high salaries.
Employees at a whole variety of tech companies are commanding salaries over $US120,000, according to job-hunting site Glassdoor.
Glassdoor culled through its massive database of self-reported salaries to come up with this list of average worker pay at the largest tech companies, across all job titles. (All companies included here had at least 30 salaries reported to Glassdoor.)
From this data one thing is clear: it pays to work in tech.
Employees rate the company: 3.7 out of 5
What it does: Qualcomm is a chip maker best known for making chips that power mobile and wireless devices.
Employees rate the company: 2.5 out of 5
What it does: Avago is a computer chip and computer component manufacturer.
Employees rate the company: 3.2 out of 5
What it does: CA Technologies makes software that helps IT departments monitor and manage their data centres and networks.
Employees rate the company: 3 out of 5
What it does: Symantec makes computer security software.
Employees rate the company: 3.8 out of 5
What it does: Intuit makes accounting software for consumers and small businesses.
Employees rate the company: 3.9 out of 5
What it does: Nvidia makes chips and other tech for rendering computer graphics, especially the graphics used by videos and video games.
Employees rate the company: 4 out of 5
What it does: Akamai offers something called a 'content delivery network' service that helps big internet sites run faster and more reliably.
Employees rate the company: 3.2 out of 5
What it does: SanDisk makes memory cards and computer-storage hardware.
Employees rate the company: 3.5 out of 5
What it does: NetApp makes computer storage devices.
Employees rate the company: 3.9 out of 5
What it does: Autodesk offers software for engineers, architects, and designers.
Employees rate the company: 3.6 out of 5
What it does: EBay is one of the most popular online marketplaces for new and used goods.
Employees rate the company: 3.9 out of 5
What it does: Verisign offers internet security services and domain-name registration.
Employees rate the company: 4 out of 5
What it does: Adobe makes software for artists, photographers, and designers.
Employees rate the company: 3.6 out of 5
What it does: Netflix offers a subscription service that streams movies and TV over the internet.
Employees rate the company: 3.8 out of 5
What it does: Software and consumer tech giant that makes the Windows operating system, Office apps, Xbox gaming console, and other devices and software.
Employees rate the company: 3.5 out of 5
What it does: Yahoo is the iconic internet company where you can do everything from check the weather to watch videos.
Employees rate the company: 4.2 out of 5
What it does: F5 makes computer network equipment that helps secure and speed-up corporate networks.
Employees rate the company: 3.7 out of 5
What it does: Cisco is the world's biggest maker of computer-network equipment.
Employees rate the company: 3.4 out of 5
What it does: Designs programmable logic devices such as chips that run in computer networks and wireless devices.
Employees rate the company: 3.4 out of 5
What it does: Altera is a chip maker that specialises in programmable logic devices, digital circuits with functions that can be altered through software. Intel is in the process of buying Altera for $US16.7 billion.
Employees rate the company: 3.5 out of 5
What it does: Makes programmable chips used by just about every major hardware maker. Avago is in the process of acquiring Broadcom for $37 billion.
Employees rate the company: 4.4 out of 5
What it does: World's largest social network.
Employees rate the company: 3.9 out of 5
What it does: Best known for its 'customer relationship management' app for corporate sales forces, sold as a service over the internet.
Employees rate the company: 4.4 out of 5
What it does: Internet search giant that does everything from smartphone software to work apps to self-driving cars.
