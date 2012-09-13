INSTANT MBA: Tech Companies Need To Spend 98% Of Its Time On This To Be Successful

Photo: Tech Crunch via flickr

Today’s advice comes from Cyrus Massoumi, CEO and founder of ZocDoc, via his interview with TechCrunch.“If you look at all of the technology that we developed across our entire engineering team of the last four and a half years, there are really only four pages that a consumer would see, which represents maybe two per cent of our intellectual property.



The other 98 per cent is in the back-end.

Massoumi’s company ZocDoc has been a huge success since launching, but its rapid growth comes from constant back-end work, specifically focusing on trends taking place in other similar businesses. He said that even when you think you’ve got it to where you want it, occurrences will happen and more changes will need to be made.

“How do you accommodate that? How do you make sure that patients have this great level of customer service? These are just some of the very few things. We like to say that ZocDoc is the culmination of 1,000.1 per cent things.”

