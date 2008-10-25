Tech Companies Love Obama More Than McCain (Except AMD)

How pro-Obama is Silicon Valley? Workers at the Valley’s top 20 employers have donated $1.4 million to Obama’s campaign — five times more than the $267,000 they’ve donated to McCain’s campaign through September, as tabulated by the Merc. Examples:



Apple (AAPL): $98,000 for Obama, $17,000 for McCain

Cisco (CSCO): $149,000 for Obama, $80,000 for McCain

Google (GOOG): $486,000 for Obama, $20,000 for McCain

Oracle (ORCL): $134,000 for Obama, $36,000 for McCain

Yahoo (YHOO): $100,000 for Obama, $4,000 for McCain

The only company that’s given more money to the G.O.P.: AMD (AMD), whose employees gave $6,100 to McCain and $5,900 to Obama.

Two caveats to this: Many people probably didn’t list an employer with their donations. And McCain can’t accept as much money as Obama because he chose to accept public financing.

One bit of good news for tech companies regardless of who wins: Both candidates support an increase in the number of H1B visas granted to immigrant skilled workers every year. Companies like Microsoft and Oracle have been begging Congress to increase the cap for years — it’s currently 65,000 per year.

