The Car Dashboard Is The Next Battleground For Big Tech Companies And Startups

Cars have become the new battleground for consumer Internet companies. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier in the month, Google unveiled a new plan that will allow car manufacturers to use a version of its open source Android smartphone operating system. Android will power car’s dashboard-based information and entertainment systems — no doubt with the help of apps like Waze, which Google purchased in mid-2013.

Audi, one member of Google’s alliance, has introduced a tablet for use within its cars that will also run on this new car OS.

Apple launched a similar initiative last year, “iOS In The Car.” Honda is among the car manufacturers tweaking its dashboard “infotainment systems” to make them more iPhone friendly.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we examine how Silicon Valley and Detroit are in a race to bring Internet technology and services to the car. We explore the technical underpinnings and foundational initiatives, analyse the three main ways to bring mobile apps and services into cars, explore whether app usage in the car will be centered on the phone or in embedded computing systems and connectivity, look at how the war between Android and iOS will play out, and detail what apps and services might stand to gain the most from in-car usage.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>>

Here’s a brief overview of the prospects for the mobile car:

In full, the special report:

For full access to the report on The Mobile Car sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.