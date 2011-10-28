The 20 Fastest Growing Tech Companies In Central Europe

Photo: Woodleywonderworks at Flickr
It may not be Silicon Valley, but that doesn’t mean that Central Europe is without its own tech startups. Deloitte has compiled its annual list noting which of these ambitious technological companies is growing the fastest. Basing its ranking on the revenue growth of each company over the last five years, the consultant produced a list of the 50 quickest expanding technology companies in the region.
We’ve listed the top 20 here for you.
It’s interesting to see where these companies come from. Is it possible that we could soon have a new tech capital of Europe?
Country: Poland
Type: Telecoms/Networking. Constructs telecommunication and power networks while offering telecommunication services to corporate customers.
Revenue growth over the last five years: 748 per cent
Country: Hungary
Type: Internet. Provides online content management systems.
Revenue growth over the last five years: 761 per cent
Country: Poland
Type: Internet. specialises in online advertising and search engine optimization.
Revenue growth over the last five years: 864 per cent
Country: Poland
Type: Internet. Uses an e-commerce system to aid expatriated Polish nationals in paying their taxes.
Revenue growth over the last five years: 950 per cent
Country: Slovakia
Type: Internet. Online book retailer, not disimilar to Amazon.
Revenue growth over the last five years: 967 per cent
Country: Slovakia
Type: Software. It provides GPS navigation technology to be utilized with smart phones.
Revenue growth over the last five years: 995 per cent
Country: Poland
Type: Internet. Builds e-commerce solutions for retailers.
Revenue growth in the last five years: 1005 per cent
Country: Czech Republic
Type: Software. Create business information systems for business and management.
Revenue growth over last five years: 1085 per cent
Country: Czech Republic
Type: Software. Provides magnometers and magnetic sensors for use in earth sciences.
Revenue growth over the last five years: 1130 per cent
Country: Czech Republic
Type: Software. Helps clients build and manage websites.
Revenue growth in the last five years: 1367 per cent
Country: Poland
Type: Internet. Combines Internet marketing, business and consulting services.
Revenue growth over the last five years: 1423 per cent
Country: Poland
Type: Telecoms/Netwoking. specialises in fibre optic installations.
Revenue growth over the last five years: 1526 per cent
Country: Poland
Type: Internet. Provides an Internet marketing service that includes providing technological solutions and online advertising.
Revenue growth in the last five years: 1584 per cent
Country: Poland
Type: Telecom/Networking. Provides advanced telecommunication solutions.
Revenue growth in last five years: 2011 per cent
Country: Romania
Type: Software. Builds custom software based on individual client requirements.
Revenue growth in last five years: 2136 per cent
Country: Poland
Type: Internet. Operates an online financial media company.
Revenue growth in the last five years: 2719 per cent
Country: Poland
Type: Internet. specialises in e-commerce and information systems.
Revenue growth in the last five years: 3640 per cent
Country: Czech Republic
Type: Internet. Online perfume retailer.
Revenue growth in the last five years: 3995 per cent
Country: Czech Republic
Type: Internet. Provides sports content and programming on the Internet.
Revenue growth in last five years: 5820 per cent
Country: Romania
Type: Internet. Allows booking of flights, hotels and holiday packages online.
Revenue growth in last five years: 6219 per cent
