Thousands Of Tech Company Employees Showed Their Support At San Francisco's Gay Pride Parade

Karyne Levy/Business Insider The Facebook float got to rest a bit before the parade started.

This weekend marked the 44th annual LGBT Pride event in San Francisco.

An estimated 1.7 million people attended the festivities, and among them were thousands of employees from several prominent tech companies, who marched in Sunday’s parade.

The official Grand Sponsor of the parade was Airbnb. It was joined by other big names in the tech industry, including Salesforce, LinkedIn, Google, Facebook, Dropbox, Yahoo, Uber, Twitter, and Apple. NASA even organised its first official contingent in San Francisco. Netflix had an “Orange is the New Black” themed float in the parade, as well.

Although he didn’t march in the parade, Apple CEO Tim Cook was there to show his support. He tweeted that 5,000 Apple employees were at the event. Google said that around 1,000 people were going to march in its contingent, according to CNBC; around 800 Facebook employees were also slated to attend.

This isn’t the first time tech companies have stood up for gay rights. Several of them marched in last year’s parade. And back in 2011, many of these companies took part in the “It Gets Better” anti-bullying video campaign.

But not everyone was thrilled that tech companies were marching in the parade. Tenant rights activists hopped up on the Google float and shouted “eviction equals death.” (That’s the third time people have protested against Google in a week: at Google I/O, two people interrupted the keynote to protest.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.