25 awesome and elaborate ways tech companies showed support at San Francisco's Pride Parade

Gay pride parades around the nation had a little something extra to celebrate this weekend after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to legalise gay marriage in all 50 states.

In San Francisco, the Pride Parade lasted for more than six hours. The streets were filled with rainbow flags, confetti and coordinated dances.

Companies like Apple, Google and Facebook (which some members of the LGBT community protested against) sponsored or walked in the San Francisco Pride Parade to show support and a little bit of their tech, too. From self-driving cars to rainbow-wrapped Teslas, here’s how Silicon Valley celebrated the Pride Parade.

