Get To Know The Startups In London's Tech City

Founded: 2010



Founders: Phillip Woodward and Jos Shepherd



What is HipSnip? 'We are a personal shopping application that helps you get advice before you buy,' says Woodward. 'The best way to explain it is to focus on the problem we're trying to solve. That's the consumer's choice; trying to figure out what the best product to buy is.'

'It's actually very difficult to get advice on what to buy from the right people. We're a bit like shopping 'Q & A.' You just post your shopping question and then we connect you with our community of experts.'



Why Tech City? 'From a programmer's point of view it's good to be able to mix with other CPOs and say things like, 'I've got a problem,' and get advice. From my perspective, as a CEO, it's good because we've actually built up a CEO support group of 12 early stage mobile and tech companies. We meet every couple of weeks and talk through problems and issues that we have.'



HipSnip going forward: 'We're going to try to push it forward quite hard now. Things have gone really well over the past four or five months. We've got over some milestones: Can we build it? Will people pay for it? Will people use it? Those are all happening.'

'We're hoping that once we've established a significant foothold in the UK we can move forward into other markets, the U.S. being the obvious one.'

