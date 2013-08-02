TECH CHART OF THE DAY: LinkedIn's Revenues Broken Down By Product Line

LinkedIn disclosed another crackerjack quarter today, with Q2 2103 revenue up 59% to $363.7 million.



But not all LinkedIn’s revenue lines are equal. The company saw strong growth from its personnel recruitment division, “Talent Solutions” (up 69%) and from people buying subscriptions to its premium membership packages (up 68%).

Its ad sales business, “Marketing Solutions,” was the weakest of the three units in Q2, perhaps because companies do less hiring as they move into the summer. It saw sales of $85.6 million, up 36%.

Overall, though, LinkedIn is an incredibly healthy social media business:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.