Tech CEOs from Apple, Google, Microsoft, and more will meet with Trump on Wednesday

Tech executives from some of the top tech companies in the world will meet with president-elect Donald Trump in New York on Wednesday, according to reports from Recode and The Wall Street Journal.

The list of attendees includes Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Larry Page, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was invited to the meeting, but it is unclear if he will attend, according to the reports. Bezos has been openly critical of Trump, and Trump has had several public battles with the Bezos-owned Washington Post during the course of his presidential campaign. Trump has also aimed his Twitter account at Amazon.

Most of the attendees have not publicly said they will attend the meeting with Trump, except for Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and Oracle CEO Safra Catz, although it will be hard to miss the invitees as they stroll through the lobby of Trump Tower this week.

It’s also unclear what the meeting will cover, but it’s probably safe to assume there will be discussion around Trump’s calls to bring manufacturing of items like smartphones to the US and changes to the tax code.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

