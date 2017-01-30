'So un-American it pains us all' - How tech titans are responding to Trump's immigration ban

Getty Images Google CEO Sundar Pichai was one of the many tech CEOs to come out against Trump’s order.

Luminaries of the tech industry have voiced concern, sharp criticism, and calls for unity in the wake of President Trump’s unprecedented executive order barring refugees from entering the US.

Over the weekend, CEOs of companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Airbnb shared their near-unanimous opposition to Trump’s order, which bans people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days and the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Some companies, such as ride-hailing app Lyft, pledged large donations to the The American Civil Liberties Union for its legal work in challenging Trump’s order. Many said they would offer free legal assistance to employees affected by the ban.

Here are the reactions to Trump’s executive order on immigration from the biggest names in tech:

