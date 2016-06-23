Here are all the tech leaders that just endorsed Hillary Clinton for president

Hillary Clinton is Silicon Valley’s presidential candidate of choice.
It’s not just that Republican presumptive candidate Donald Trump is deeply unpopular in the Bay Area, although he did only receive about 9,000 primary votes in San Francisco in the California primary election earlier this month.
But now technology CEOs and other major players in the industry have started to openly endorse Clinton.
On Thursday, Clinton’s campaign announced a whole list of endorsements from the business community — and it includes leaders at Facebook, Netflix, Airbnb, and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.
The list also includes a few high-profile venture capitalists at some of the valley’s top firms. (At least one notable venture capitalist, Peter Thiel, is publicly supporting Trump.)
Here are the technology executives that just endorsed Clinton for president:
- Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook
- Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Alphabet
- Reed Hastings, Founder and CEO of Netflix
- Drew Houston, Founder and CEO of Dropbox
- Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder, 23andme
- Brook Byers, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
- John Doerr, Partner at Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield, and Byers
- Reid Hoffman, Partner at Greylock
- Peter Chernin, CEO, The Chernin Group
- Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-Founder and CTO of Airbnb
- Brian Chesky, Co-Founder and CEO of Airbnb
- Joe Gebbia, Co-Founder and CPO of Airbnb
- Irwin Jacobs, Founding Chairman and CEO Emeritus of Qualcomm
- Paul Jacobs, Executive Chairman, Qualcomm
- David Karp, Founder and CEO of Tumblr
- Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and CEO of Box
- Mark Pincus, Co-Founder of Zynga
- Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO and Co-Founder, Yelp
- Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC and Expedia
- Candy Ergen, Co-Founder, DISH Network
Politico has the complete list, which includes some players from older, less disruptive industries, too.
