Here are all the tech leaders that just endorsed Hillary Clinton for president

Kimberly White/Getty Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg

Hillary Clinton is Silicon Valley’s presidential candidate of choice.

It’s not just that Republican presumptive candidate Donald Trump is deeply unpopular in the Bay Area, although he did only receive about 9,000 primary votes in San Francisco in the California primary election earlier this month.

But now technology CEOs and other major players in the industry have started to openly endorse Clinton.

On Thursday, Clinton’s campaign announced a whole list of endorsements from the business community — and it includes leaders at Facebook, Netflix, Airbnb, and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

The list also includes a few high-profile venture capitalists at some of the valley’s top firms. (At least one notable venture capitalist, Peter Thiel, is publicly supporting Trump.)

Here are the technology executives that just endorsed Clinton for president:

Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook

Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Alphabet

Reed Hastings, Founder and CEO of Netflix

Drew Houston, Founder and CEO of Dropbox

Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder, 23andme

Brook Byers, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

John Doerr, Partner at Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield, and Byers

Reid Hoffman, Partner at Greylock

Peter Chernin, CEO, The Chernin Group

Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-Founder and CTO of Airbnb

Brian Chesky, Co-Founder and CEO of Airbnb

Joe Gebbia, Co-Founder and CPO of Airbnb

Irwin Jacobs, Founding Chairman and CEO Emeritus of Qualcomm

Paul Jacobs, Executive Chairman, Qualcomm

David Karp, Founder and CEO of Tumblr

Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and CEO of Box

Mark Pincus, Co-Founder of Zynga

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO and Co-Founder, Yelp

Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC and Expedia

Candy Ergen, Co-Founder, DISH Network

Politico has the complete list, which includes some players from older, less disruptive industries, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.