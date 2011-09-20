Tech CEOs Are The New All-Star Pitchmen

Dennis Crowley, Naveen Selvadurai, David Karp, and Vic Gundotra have something in common besides their wildly successful careers in the tech industry.



All four have recently appeared in advertisements for big brands, Adweek reports.

“Web 2.0 CEOs are the new Julia Roberts of the world,” Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at NYU’s Stern School of Business, tells Ki Mae Heussner.

Gundotra, Google’s senior vice president for social business, ended up in a Mercedes-Benz spot after sending the car company an email praising its auto-braking system.

From Autoblog.com:

Traffic had stopped in front of him, but Gundotra didn’t notice. His Mercedes did, however, and the electronic nannies brought the car to a complete stop without a lick of input from Vic. He was so impressed with the technology that he decided to write the automaker a letter to thank them for installing the system into its cars.

The ad was cheap and effective, MB PR tells Adweek.

While Gundotra fell into MB’s lap, Gap and Uniqlo specifically sought out the Foursquare and Tumblr founders, respectively, because of their cool factor. The brands want to be associated with the tech world rockstars.

Expect more of this in the near future. Can we get Moot a Skittles commercial?

