20 Of The Biggest Names In Tech Explain How They Achieve Success

'We had the good fortune to have Adam Silver, the new commissioner of the NBA, in the office the other day, and someone asked him about the culture of the NBA.

'Adam said, 'One of the great players in the NBA told me that championships aren't won on the court, they're won on the bus.' And what he was referring to is that sense of team building, and making sure that it feels like a team, and that you're all pulling for each other and working together.

'That is what makes something work.'

(TechCrunch, February 2014)