Still don’t have a costume for Halloween? Well you’re in luck!



You can be the cool kid at the party with the face of Facebook’s face (Mark Zuckerberg).

Or you and a friend can go trick-or-tweeting as Evan Williams and Biz Stone.

Scroll all the way to the end of the list, and we’ve got some really scary faces for you!

Tech CEO Halloween Masks →

