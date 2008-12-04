Tech CEO Busted For Lying About Graduating From Brigham Young??

Come on. If you’re going to lie why lie about Brigham Young???



Bloomberg: Microsemi Corp. Chief Executive Officer James Peterson [who serves] on the board of STEC Inc., claim[s] to have earned degrees…

Peterson, who lists degrees from Brigham Young University in government filings, never received them from that school, said Carri Jenkins, a university spokeswoman in Provo, Utah. He did take classes at there from 1978 to 1980, Jenkins said.

This is the second CEO on the board of STEC to lie. Yesterday, we told you about the lying Broadcom exec Vahid Manian, who is also on the board. He says he went to UC Irvine for undergrad as well as his MBA.

The revelations could prove embarrassing for Microsemi, Broadcom and STEC, three chipmakers based in California’s Orange County. MGM Mirage Chairman and CEO Terry Lanni retired last month after similar questions surfaced about his MBA from the University of Southern California. MGM said the claims didn’t influence his decision to step down.

Our favourite part. Get this:

Microsemi’s Peterson serves with Manian on STEC‘s audit, compensation, and nominating and corporate-governance committees. Peterson said he had vetted and hired Manian when the two worked for Silicon Systems Inc.

A U.S. government security clearance application form provided by Peterson lists his position at Microsemi and states that he has bachelor’s and MBA degrees from Brigham Young. A regulatory filing for STEC also lists the degrees.

Here’s where he really went:

Peterson was awarded an associate’s degree in arts, sciences and general education from Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, in December 1978, said Kyle Martin, registrar of Brigham Young University Idaho.

Ricks College? Isn’t that one of the 75 schools Sarah Palin attended?

In 2001, Ricks College became Brigham Young University Idaho, which is separate from the school in Utah, he said. As a former junior college, it couldn’t have conferred a higher degree, he said.

Love this guy’s career:

The discrepancies were uncovered by Barry Minkow, co- founder of the Fraud Discovery Institute, which looks into the backgrounds of executives. Minkow served more than seven years in prison, from 1988 to 1995, after being convicted of fraud while running a company called ZZZZ Best Co.

Minkow almost always holds a position in securities his organisation reports on, according to a disclaimer on his Web site. He said he has put options on STEC and Microsemi shares, and doesn’t own a position in Broadcom.

So, wait, honorary degrees are counting now??

Minkow also raised the questions about MGM’s Lanni, who listed an MBA in his company biography. Lanni responded that he did receive an honorary MBA from the University of Southern California.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.