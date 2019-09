<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Tim Draper, the founder of global venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson and an investor in companies such as Skype, Tesla, Down and Hotmail, tells us about the red flags of a tech bubble, and what the dot com crash was like back in the day. Produced by Matt Johnston

