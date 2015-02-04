Welcome to year 11 of people worrying about a tech bubble

It’s time to kick off another round of worrying about the tech bubble.

According to the New York Times, there was a “sense of foreboding” hanging over a panel discussion about venture capital at Harvard Business School on Sunday.

Adam Valkin at General Catalyst warned, “My own view is we still have one, two or three very good years ahead. But then we should be cautious, because there’s no example in history where the cycle doesn’t come to an end and drag us through a very painful period.”

Hmm. That sounds familiar….

